National

Tasmania tightens virus testing at border

By AAP Newswire

Peter Gutwein - AAP

1 of 1

Essential travellers arriving in Tasmania from Victoria and designated mainland coronavirus hotspots will have to undergo mandatory testing under new border controls.

The state has been closed since mid-March but implemented a hard lockdown with Victoria three weeks ago, vowing to turn back those who arrived without special permission.

From Friday, essential workers from Victoria and virus hotspots will be tested upon arrival unless they have been tested in the seven days beforehand.

Even with the tougher measure, Premier Peter Gutwein said essential workers from those regions would only be allowed in under exceptional circumstances such as for medical treatment.

Tasmania, which has one active COVID-19 case, plans to reopen to South Australia, Western Australia and the Northern Territory on August 7.

Mr Gutwein said last week he could not foresee reopening to Victoria "in the near future".

Tasmanians in Victoria are allowed to return home but they must quarantine for two weeks.

Mr Gutwein is expected to provide further details about Tasmania's border plans on Friday afternoon.

He has previously said the state would not open to Queensland, NSW or the ACT before August 14 but any relaxing is subject to public health advice.

Latest articles

World

Trump’s party rejects election delay

US President Donald Trump’s suggestion of postponing the November election has drawn condemnation from senior Republicans.

AAP Newswire
World

NASA’s Mars rover launches successfully

NASA has successfully launched its Perseverance rover to Mars, complete with a mini-helicopter and testing equipment to search for signs of past Martian life.

AAP Newswire
World

Trump floats US election delay

US President Donald Trump has raised the possibility of delaying the November presidential election despite its date being enshrined in the US Constitution.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

National

Children saved from bus as floods hit NSW

A group of children and a bus driver have been rescued after the vehicle became stranded in floodwater as heavy rain lashed Newcastle.

AAP Newswire
National

Melbourne baby with COVID-19 stable

A baby in a Melbourne neonatal intensive care ward with COVID-19 is in a stable condition, with tests coming back negative for a group.

AAP Newswire
National

Close watch on Victoria’s virus numbers

Health authorities believe the reintroduction of lockdowns in Melbourne and mask wearing are containing Victoria’s virus case numbers despite another 10 deaths.

AAP Newswire