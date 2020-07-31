Tasmania tightens virus testing at border

Essential travellers arriving in Tasmania from Victoria and designated mainland coronavirus hotspots will have to undergo mandatory testing under new border controls.

The state has been closed since mid-March but implemented a hard lockdown with Victoria three weeks ago, vowing to turn back those who arrived without special permission.

From Friday, essential workers from Victoria and virus hotspots will be tested upon arrival unless they have been tested in the seven days beforehand.

Even with the tougher measure, Premier Peter Gutwein said essential workers from those regions would only be allowed in under exceptional circumstances such as for medical treatment.

Tasmania, which has one active COVID-19 case, plans to reopen to South Australia, Western Australia and the Northern Territory on August 7.

Mr Gutwein said last week he could not foresee reopening to Victoria "in the near future".

Tasmanians in Victoria are allowed to return home but they must quarantine for two weeks.

Mr Gutwein is expected to provide further details about Tasmania's border plans on Friday afternoon.

He has previously said the state would not open to Queensland, NSW or the ACT before August 14 but any relaxing is subject to public health advice.