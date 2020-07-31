National

Women to face Qld court over Victoria trip

By AAP Newswire

COVID-19 testing clinic at Parklands Christian College - AAP

Three women will face a Brisbane court for allegedly lying on their border declaration forms after a trip to Victoria amid a wave of new COVID-19 cases.

Police allege they travelled interstate and deliberately misled authorities when crossing back into the Sunshine State.

The women, a 19-year-old from Heritage Park and two 21-year-olds from Acacia Ridge and Algester, are now in quarantine.

Two of them have tested positive for the coronavirus, along with a sister of one of the women.

The have each been charged with fraud and providing false or misleading documents under the Public Health Act.

Police say all three women are now co-operating with them and Queensland Health officials, and are due to appear in Brisbane Magistrates Court on September 28.

A criminal investigation unrelated and not connected to their alleged travel to Victoria is also underway.

The state recorded an additional three new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday.

One man in his 20s who recently returned from the United States is in hotel quarantine, while a couple who ate at The Apollo restaurant in Sydney's Pott Point - where there has been a small outbreak - have gone into isolation.

None are connected to three young women.

