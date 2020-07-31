National

New Qld virus case linked to three women

By AAP Newswire

COVID-19 testing clinic at Parklands Christian College - AAP

1 of 1

Community transmission of COVID-19 has returned to Queensland, with its newest case being a man twice removed from the coronavirus infected women charged with illegally entering the state.

The 27-year-old Bellbird Park man is believed to have caught the virus from relatives who visited the Madtongsan IV Korean restaurant at Sunnybank on July 23, when one of the women was there.

Authorities are tracking down all close contacts of the case and his two relatives, one of whom works in an aged care home.

Both of the man's relatives are yet to test positive.

He is the only case recorded in Queensland on Friday, but the second case of community transmission linked to the cluster, after one of the women's sisters tested positive earlier this week.

Community transmission had been eradicated in the state for two months before those infections.

Health Minister Steven Miles told reporters the new case underscores the importance of people giving accurate contact details at venues they visit.

"It underlines just how critical contact tracing efforts are," he said on Friday.

"More than 1500 contacts have now been traced related to these three cases."

The women's actions have sparked fears of a second wave in Queensland, with a number of shopping centres, schools, restaurants and a church shut for deep cleaning.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk urged Queenslanders to continue to take the virus seriously and call out bad behaviour.

"Now is not the time for complacency. Complacency is our enemy, so do the right thing, and if you see someone not doing the right thing call them out," she told reporters on Friday.

The three women at the centre of the cluster allegedly lied on their border declaration passes when they arrived at Brisbane Airport from Melbourne, via a brief stopover in Sydney on July 21.

Two of them tested positive eight days later, sending parts of Brisbane into lockdown.

All three have since been charged with fraud and providing false or misleading documents under the Public Health Act.

Police say all three women are now co-operating with them and Queensland Health officials, and are due to appear in Brisbane Magistrates Court on September 28.

A criminal investigation unrelated and not connected to their travel to Victoria is also underway.

Latest articles

News

40km/h speed limits coming to the Shepparton CBD

A speed limit of 40 km/h will be enforced throughout the Shepparton CBD by the end of August — answering the question about why signs covered with black plastic have been installed around the area. The reduced speed limits will include...

James Bennett
News

The teenage imagination: a wild and thrilling ride

Facts and statistics on war, poverty, inequality and injustice can be ignored until they are distilled into human experience in novels such as Oliver Twist, All Quiet on the Western Front, The Grapes of Wrath, 1984, or To Kill a Mockingbird

John Lewis
News

Lila’s bushwalking adventure a prize-winner

On July 25, the winners of the revamped 2020 Furphy Literary Awards were announced after more than 1000 entries were received from across Australia and overseas. During the next few weeks, The News will publish the winners in the youth and junior...

John Lewis

MOST POPULAR

National

Children saved from bus as floods hit NSW

A group of children and a bus driver have been rescued after the vehicle became stranded in floodwater as heavy rain lashed Newcastle.

AAP Newswire
National

Melbourne baby with COVID-19 stable

A baby in a Melbourne neonatal intensive care ward with COVID-19 is in a stable condition, with tests coming back negative for a group.

AAP Newswire
National

Close watch on Victoria’s virus numbers

Health authorities believe the reintroduction of lockdowns in Melbourne and mask wearing are containing Victoria’s virus case numbers despite another 10 deaths.

AAP Newswire