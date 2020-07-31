National

New Qld virus case linked to three women

By AAP Newswire

Community transmission of COVID-19 has again been recorded in Queensland, with its newest case being a man twice removed from the coronavirus infected women charged with illegally entering the state.

The 27-year-old Bellbird Park man is believed to have caught the virus from a relative who visited the Madtongsan IV Korean restaurant at Sunnybank on July 23, when one of the women was there.

Authorities are tracking down all close contacts of the case and his relative - who is yet to test positive and works in an aged care home.

He is the only case recorded in Queensland on Friday, but the second case of community transmission linked to the women.

Community transmission had been eradicated in the state for two months before those infections.

The three women allegedly lied on their border declaration passes when they arrived at Brisbane Airport from Melbourne, via a brief stopover in Sydney on July 21.

Two of them tested positive eight days later, sending parts of Brisbane into lockdown.

All three have since been charged with fraud and providing false or misleading documents under the Public Health Act.

Police say all three women are now co-operating with them and Queensland Health officials, and are due to appear in Brisbane Magistrates Court on September 28.

A criminal investigation unrelated and not connected to their travel to Victoria is also underway.

The women's actions have sparked fears of a second wave in Queensland, with a number of shopping centres, schools, restaurants and a church shut for deep cleaning.

The state recorded three new cases on Thursday.

One man in his 20s who recently returned from the United States is in hotel quarantine, while a couple who ate at The Apollo restaurant in Sydney's Potts Point - where there has been a small outbreak - have gone into isolation.

None are connected to three young women.

