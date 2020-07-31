National

Palmer’s WA border challenge wrapping up

By AAP Newswire

Businessman Clive Palmer (file image) - AAP

1 of 1

Clive Palmer's federal government-aided challenge to Western Australia's tough border stance is wrapping up in the Federal Court as the prime minister repeatedly tips the state will lose.

The Queensland billionaire argues WA's border closure is unconstitutional and damaging trade while Premier Mark McGowan says it is necessary to protect citizens and is based on expert health advice.

The case continued for the fourth and final day in Brisbane on Friday, with WA's Solicitor-General Joshua Thomson saying no community transmission in the state since mid-April shows the border closure is working.

"His (WA Chief Health Officer Andy Robertson) judgments have actually proved to be good ones," Mr Thomson said in his closing submissions.

He urged Justice Darryl Rangiah to give no weight to the evidence of Sanjaya Senanayake, an infectious diseases expert engaged by Mr Palmer, who accepted he used assumptions from a "plausible but optimistic" UK study.

Mr Thomson also took aim at the quality of evidence by infectious diseases expert Peter Collignon, who was engaged by the Commonwealth and argued in favour of "targeted quarantine" for people from states with high levels of community transmission, such as Victoria and NSW.

Mr Palmer's barrister Peter Dunning said WA could reopen its border entirely and reduce the risk of an outbreak to "very little" by employing a suite of measures.

The state had high levels of contract tracing and compliance with "inconvenient" COVID-19 rules, and had experienced community transmission that didn't lead to an outbreak, Mr Dunning said.

The matter will ultimately be decided by the High Court.

Mr McGowan said he expects a judgment in September or October, and has repeatedly lashed Mr Palmer as "selfish" and "irresponsible" for taking the action.

The United Australia Party leader said WA should keep its border closed to hotspots "but not lie to the Western Australian people about threats that don't exist".

"There is no threat to Western Australia certainly here in Queensland, in South Australia, the Northern Territory, the ACT and Tasmania," the businessman told reporters.

Mr Palmer cited Dr Robertson's testimony that he had advised the WA government that travel bubbles with low-risk jurisdictions could work, but had received no response.

"Now that's a lot different to the lies that Mark McGowan has told the people of Western Australia, that he's acted on advice of the chief medical officer."

Mr McGowan has repeatedly said the state government's legal advice was that it could not "pick and choose" jurisdictions it would allow travel from.

His response to the COVID-19 pandemic has been met with widespread praise throughout the state and it appears the vast majority of West Australians want to keep the border shut.

But Scott Morrison said the judgment "could leave Western Australia in a weaker position" if its border closure was found not to be justified by scientific evidence.

"The constitution doesn't provide for unilateral decisions to close borders without there being a proper basis for those decisions. That is our understanding," Mr Morrison said.

Latest articles

News

40km/h speed limits coming to the Shepparton CBD

A speed limit of 40 km/h will be enforced throughout the Shepparton CBD by the end of August — answering the question about why signs covered with black plastic have been installed around the area. The reduced speed limits will include...

James Bennett
News

The teenage imagination: a wild and thrilling ride

Facts and statistics on war, poverty, inequality and injustice can be ignored until they are distilled into human experience in novels such as Oliver Twist, All Quiet on the Western Front, The Grapes of Wrath, 1984, or To Kill a Mockingbird

John Lewis
News

Lila’s bushwalking adventure a prize-winner

On July 25, the winners of the revamped 2020 Furphy Literary Awards were announced after more than 1000 entries were received from across Australia and overseas. During the next few weeks, The News will publish the winners in the youth and junior...

John Lewis

MOST POPULAR

National

Children saved from bus as floods hit NSW

A group of children and a bus driver have been rescued after the vehicle became stranded in floodwater as heavy rain lashed Newcastle.

AAP Newswire
National

Melbourne baby with COVID-19 stable

A baby in a Melbourne neonatal intensive care ward with COVID-19 is in a stable condition, with tests coming back negative for a group.

AAP Newswire
National

Close watch on Victoria’s virus numbers

Health authorities believe the reintroduction of lockdowns in Melbourne and mask wearing are containing Victoria’s virus case numbers despite another 10 deaths.

AAP Newswire