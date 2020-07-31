SA borders rules in sharp focus again

South Australia's COVID-19 border restrictions will be put under the microscope but any changes are only likely to tighten the measures.

The state's transition committee will meet on Friday and review the border closures with Victoria, NSW and the ACT.

Under the current rules, only essential travellers are allowed to enter SA from Victoria but people can come from NSW and the ACT provided they quarantine for 14 days.

Local health officials have urged people to reconsider plans to apply for essential traveller status to go to Victoria after more than 700 virus cases were reported there on Thursday.

Their calls also follow confirmation of a virus infection in a man who crossed the border for work and returned to SA on Sunday.

Chief Public Health Officer Nicola Spurrier says the case highlights the risks involved in going to Victoria at the present time.

Premier Steven Marshall says some virus clusters in NSW also remain a concern.

"They're keeping their numbers down below 20 but 20 can turn into 40 and 40 can turn into 80 very quickly," he said.

"So if need to take action to strengthen the border with NSW then that's precisely what we'll do."

SA has had 449 cases of COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic.