Calls for tighter checks on Vic visitors

Every car, every truck, and every person should be checked to ensure anyone entering South Australia from Victoria is tested for COVID-19, the state opposition says.

Opposition Leader Peter Malinauskas said the government must provide every resource necessary to prevent the surge in coronavirus cases spreading to SA.

"We are seeing the devastation of the COVID-19 outbreak in Victoria, both from a health and economic perspective," he said on Friday.

"We cannot afford to have that happen here.

"We must ensure every resource available is thrown at this to ensure we don't see seeding of the Victorian outbreak here in SA."

The calls follows the arrest of a woman accused of hiding in a truck to sneak back into South Australia after SA's tougher COVID-19 border measures were imposed.

The woman allegedly returned to her Mount Gambier home after hiding in a truck that crossed the border between Tuesday night and Wednesday morning.

The 65-year-old, who spent several weeks in Victoria, was arrested and charged for allegedly failing to comply with a direction.

She was refused bail to appear in Mount Gambier Magistrates Court on Friday.

SA Police are searching for the driver to determine if he knew the woman was hiding in the truck.

Her case comes as the state government's transition committee meets on Friday to review the border closures with Victoria, NSW and the ACT.

Under the current rules, only essential travellers are allowed to enter SA from Victoria.

But people can come from NSW and the ACT provided they quarantine for 14 days.

SA health officials are also urging people to reconsider plans to apply for essential traveller status to go to Victoria after more than 700 virus cases were reported there on Thursday.

Their calls came after a man who crossed the border for work and returned to SA on Sunday tested positive for coronavirus.

SA Chief Public Health Officer Nicola Spurrier said the case highlighted the risks involved in travelling to Victoria at the present time.

Premier Steven Marshall said the state was also keeping an eye on some virus clusters in NSW.

SA has had 449 cases of COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic early this year.

