National

Government to release tech giants code

By AAP Newswire

Google and Facebook logos



A new draft industry code to force tech giants to pay for news content is expected to be released on Friday.

Google and Facebook will likely have to pay millions to Australia's news outlets under the regulations.

Earlier this year, the consumer watchdog negotiated with the tech giants on a voluntary version.

The code would have been mandatory by November if the parties couldn't agree on its format.

But after talks broke down in April, the federal government moved to enforce a mandatory industry code by July.

Google has previously denied claims it had refused to negotiate with the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission.

Facebook and Google have a stranglehold on the digital advertising market, leaving traditional media companies struggling to stay profitable.

For every $100 of online advertising excluding classifieds, $47 goes to Google, $24 to Facebook and $29 to other players.

The collapse in advertising revenue and the economic fallout of the coronavirus pandemic has seen news outlets shut shop or cut services.

News Corp Australia has suggested its content is worth $1 billion, while Nine estimates its content is worth $600 million.

