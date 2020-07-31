National

LNP ahead of Labor in Queensland: poll

By AAP Newswire

A composite of Deb Frecklington (L) and Annastacia Palaszczuk - AAP

1 of 1

The Liberal National Party narrowly leads Labor in Queensland despite Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk's popularity with voters, a new poll indicates.

The LNP is ahead of Labor 51-49 on a two-party preferred basis, a reversal from the 2017 state election when Labor led 51.2-48.8.

The LNP now leads 38-34 on primary vote after trailing Labor 35.4-33.7 in 2017, according to a Newspoll conducted for The Australian.

Queensland voters are due to go to the polls on October 31, with the LNP needing to pick up nine seats to win government and avoid a hung parliament.

The Greens' primary vote has risen two percentage points to 12 in the last three years, while One Nation's slipped from 13.7 to 11, according to the poll.

The survey of 1000 voters taken from July 23-29 indicated 64 per cent were satisfied with Ms Palaszczuk's performance and 57 per cent thought she would make a better premier than Ms Frecklington.

A whopping 81 per cent of those polled thought the premier had handled the coronavirus pandemic well.

In contrast, just 34 per cent were satisfied with Ms Frecklington's performance and 26 per cent thought she would make a better premier.

