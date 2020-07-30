NSW treasurer denies misleading on icare

NSW Treasurer Dominic Perrottet has rejected accusations he misled parliament over the financial state of beleaguered insurer icare.

A document released by the opposition on Thursday states the workers compensation scheme had reported a $2 billion net loss to March 31.

Its funding ratio - a key measure of financial sustainability - had fallen to 98 per cent, the undated document shows.

The state-owned insurer aims to keep the scheme's funding ratio, or proportion of assets to liabilities, above 110 per cent.

The briefing paper addressed to Mr Perrottet notes he doesn't have the power to regulate icare, but urges him to sign off on Treasury officials "engaging" given the scheme's "importance" to the NSW economy.

NSW Labor leader Jodi McKay used Question Time on Thursday to accuse Mr Perrottet of making statements to the parliament about icare's financial position that contradicted the briefing paper.

"Will you now admit that you have been misleading the parliament?" she said.

"I completely reject the proposition of the question," the treasurer replied.

Mr Perrottet had earlier said his advice was that the scheme was in surplus, and in better financial shape than when Labor was in power prior to 2011.

"The performance of the scheme has never been better," he said.

"Ultimately, workers compensation is not about numbers, it's about people."

The issue came to a head after ABC and Nine reported this week on poor performance and financial management of icare.

Along with the State Insurance Regulatory Authority and SafeWork NSW, icare was created after the breakup of WorkCover in 2015.

The company this week insisted there was no risk of insolvency in its workers compensation scheme.

Conduct issues such as scheme agent incentives and so-called "doctor shopping" had already been addressed, icare said.

It has "all the resources it needs to provide care and support to workers both now and into the future", the company said in a statement.

"The solvency position of the scheme was highest in 2015, just before icare started, when simply too much money was being collected.

"This led to reforms which gave more benefits to injured workers and reduced premiums. Both were always going to impact scheme funding."

A non-executive board director on Wednesday night became the first to resign since the reports began.

Mark Lennon - the ALP NSW president since July 2014 - had been on the board since icare's inception.

His contribution as a "strong voice for those injured workers ... has been vitally important in ensuring that workers are at the heart" of the scheme, Mr Perrottet said on Thursday.

"Mark has made it clear to me ... that this was a difficult decision for him," Mr Perrottet told parliament.

In a statement on Thursday, icare thanked Mr Lennon for "his insight and commitment to the needs of injured workers".