National

Aged care virus impact ‘warrants inquiry’

By AAP Newswire

Paramedics take a trolley into Epping Gardens Aged Care Facility - AAP

1 of 1

The impact of the coronavirus outbreak in aged care facilities warrants a fuller inquiry than can be conducted by the current royal commission, its chair says.

Tony Pagone QC says the Royal Commission into Aged Care Quality and Safety cannot conduct a full inquiry into the impact of the pandemic on the sector.

"We simply do not have the resources or time to conduct an inquiry that would do justice to the issues which have arisen so far and continue to change and develop," Mr Pagone said on Thursday.

"The issues associated with the impacts of COVID-19 in aged care warrant an inquiry of their own."

Mr Pagone issued the statement in an attempt to temper public expectations about the royal commission's August hearing into the aged care sector's response to COVID-19.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Wednesday said the royal commission would have "absolute ability to go into the intricacies" of the coronavirus outbreaks in aged care facilities.

Mr Pagone said the royal commission was not able nor intending to conduct a full inquiry into the impact of the pandemic on aged care.

He said the hearing would look at lessons to be learnt about the level of preparedness for a major infectious disease outbreak in aged care and whether the COVID-19 response appropriately balanced the needs of everyone affected by the outbreaks.

"Our inquiries may reveal, as seems likely, that there needs to be a fuller and more forensic inquiry into the impact of COVID-19 in aged care," he said.

"Such an inquiry would need adequate time and resources extending beyond the time frame available to us."

Mr Pagone said it was up to the government to decide if such an inquiry should be undertaken.

"The impact of COVID-19 on Australia's aged care sector is a national tragedy," Mr Pagone said.

"It is a human tragedy. At the moment, that tragedy is unfolding daily."

The royal commission's August 10-13 hearing will not specifically focus on the ongoing coronavirus crisis in Victoria, where 57 aged care residents have died.

There are 877 active coronavirus cases connected to outbreaks in Victorian aged care facilities.

Latest articles

Sport

Seymour’s Elle McDonald joins Vixens in Super Netball hub

Seymour’s Elle McDonald is set to rub shoulders with the best netball players in the country when the Super Netball season kicks off. McDonald, a training member on the Melbourne Vixens squad, is preparing for the return of the national netball...

Seymour Telegraph
Sport

Vale Peter Ilsley

Peter Ilsley never had the biggest stable in Seymour, but it did not stop him often being in charge of the region’s signature horse. There is no better example of that than Bar Landy. Modestly-bred, by Aurilandy out of the Kazakstaan mare...

Seymour Telegraph
Sport

AERO dominating E-sports cycling world

Australia’s new E-sports cycling team is taking the world by storm. AERO - Australian E-Racing Organisation - which was co-founded by Shepparton businessman and community sport backer Tully Lyster and champion cyclist Brad Norton, has seen its men’s...

Alex Mitchell

MOST POPULAR

National

Children saved from bus as floods hit NSW

A group of children and a bus driver have been rescued after the vehicle became stranded in floodwater as heavy rain lashed Newcastle.

AAP Newswire
National

Melbourne baby with COVID-19 stable

A baby in a Melbourne neonatal intensive care ward with COVID-19 is in a stable condition, with tests coming back negative for a group.

AAP Newswire
National

Close watch on Victoria’s virus numbers

Health authorities believe the reintroduction of lockdowns in Melbourne and mask wearing are containing Victoria’s virus case numbers despite another 10 deaths.

AAP Newswire