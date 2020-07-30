Man accused of woman’s murder wants bail

A Sydney man allegedly stored a woman's body in his car boot in a shopping centre car park for more than five hours until he could dispose of her in unidentified bushland, a judge has been told.

Hurstville Grove man James Hachem, who's pleaded not guilty to murdering Samah Baker in January 2019, applied for bail in the NSW Supreme Court on Thursday.

His barrister Daniel McMahon said the 34-year-old, by "his own admission", appeared to have been the last person to have seen Ms Baker after he went to her Parramatta unit.

But he said there was no evidence of any struggle with the 30-year-old woman, or of anyone in the surrounding units hearing anything, or of his client transporting a body down two flights of stairs to a vehicle

Referring to Ms Baker, he said: "We know there is a history of mental illness, depression and self-harm."

Describing the crown case as not strong, Mr McMahon said no body had been found, there was no proof Ms Baker had been killed, and there was no evidence related to any crime scene.

Hachem, who has no criminal record, has been in custody since March 2019 and by the time a verdict is reached at his trial, due to start in June 2021, he would have been behind bars for about two-and-a-half years.

In opposing bail, prosecutor Fiona Gray contended the crown's circumstantial case against Hachem was very strong when his movements, purchases and other behaviour were taken into account.

She said the same DNA profile as Ms Baker's was found on carpet that was formerly in the boot of Hachem's car but later found by police secreted in his wardrobe.

Mr McMahon submitted that the presence of Ms Baker's DNA in the car was not at all surprising as she had been in the vehicle on many occasions, having been described by Hachem as "a friend with benefits".

Ms Gray said as well as the piece of carpet, a covering on the rear seat had been removed, which fit the crown contention that Ms Baker's body was stored in the car and left in a Westfield shopping centre car park.

"The crown says he didn't have anywhere else to store the body given he lived at home (with his parents) until he disposed of it," she said.

She alleged he bought items such as gloves and a digging tool, and in the ensuing days continued to leave the city to travel to bushland areas.

Justice Geoffrey Bellew will give his bail decision on Wednesday.