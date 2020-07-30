Payout tipped as motive for Qld murder

Marketing manager Philip Carlyle was murdered execution-style in a soundproof air-conditioning plant room in the Gold Coast office more than 23 years ago.

Crown prosecutor David Meredith says Mr Carlyle's business associate Neil Andrew Pentland, now 72, should be found guilty of the cold-case murder.

Pentland knew of an internet affair Mr Carlyle, 47, was having with a woman in the US and the two men had taken out a life insurance policy that would pay out $500,000 if either one died.

"People have killed for considerably less than half a million dollars," Mr Meredith told the Brisbane Supreme Court on Thursday.

But Pentland denies pulling the trigger.

His barrister Saul Holt says police focused on Pentland to the exclusion of others.

"Mr Carlyle conducted his life in such a way as to have a large number of people have an axe to grind against him," Mr Holt told the court.

"If you are looking for someone with a motive to kill Mr Carlyle, Mr Pentland would in fact be well off the bottom of the list."

The trial heard Mr Carlyle had a history of gambling and failed businesses.

His wife had also been threatened at knifepoint by debt collectors.

Mr Holt said the Crown's case was "desperately thin" at the start, but had become thinner over the seven-day trial.

There was no forensic evidence linking Pentland to the murder and evidence of any motive was "almost non-existent", Mr Holt said.

He added the 21-year police investigation had found "not a single piece of direct evidence" of Pentland's involvement in Mr Carlyle's death.

Mr Carlyle's body was found in the plant room inside his and Pentland's Robina office on April 13, 1997.

He had been shot four times in the head.

Mr Carlyle had been at the property to tidy up some loose ends before departing on a planned overseas work trip.

While in the US he was due to a meet a woman he had been having an online affair with, but had never met.

The court has heard Mr Carlyle was a business deal-breaker who brought important sales skills to Pentland's business.

But he also had a string of enemies due to debts and failed business deals.

Justice Glenn Martin is expected to hand down a verdict next week.