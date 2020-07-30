National

Woman’s body found in Sydney bushland

By AAP Newswire

Najma Carroll - AAP



The death of a 33-year-old woman is being treated as suspicious after her body was found in bushland in Sydney's south.

Najma Carroll's body was found by a member of the public near Sandy Point Quarry in Menai on Wednesday afternoon, police say.

The body was formally identified on Thursday as that of Ms Carroll, who is most recently known to reside in Sydney's inner west.

Police want to speak to anyone who knows about her movements in recent days or who may have frequented the area locally known as 'white rock'.

