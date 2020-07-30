Drug crash driver left passengers to die

Dylan Cassidy left his passengers dying in the wreck of a stolen car. He came back, but only to retrieve drugs from the crash scene.

He had been on a "one-man crime wave" of "breathtaking stupidity", culminating in the deaths of 16-year-old Byron Hampton and 20-year-old Jordana Dudas-Kirkwood outside a suburban Melbourne McDonald's on August 11, 2019.

Cassidy, 20, was on ice, speeding and didn't have a licence when he crashed the stolen car while trying to overtake another vehicle at Cranbourne.

Mr Hampton and Ms Dudas-Kirwood died at the scene. Another passenger, a 17-year-old girl, survived with serious injuries while a fourth, an 18-year-old man, escaped largely unscathed.

Cassidy's barrister, Jason Gullaci, told Victoria's County Court on Thursday the 20-year-old had essentially been on a "one-man crime wave" to support his ice habit at the time.

"There's a breathtaking level of stupidity," Mr Gullaci said, describing his client's actions in the lead-up to the crash.

He had been using up to one gram of ice a day after becoming hooked following his 14th birthday.

Byron's mother described Cassidy's behaviour as "beyond revolting".

"Did he come back to help? No, he came back to take belongings from the car and flee yet again, with no regard for anyone," Nicole Hampton said.

Her son had been a gentle giant who always put other people before himself.

"He lay there suffering, alone and in pain until his body could not fight anymore," Ms Hampton told the court.

Cassidy had escaped the wrecked car through a window and made a run for it before returning to grab a satchel containing ice and GHB.

He ditched them on the street and was restrained by witnesses at a nearby intersection.

Cassidy pleaded guilty to 11 charges, including two each of culpable driving causing death, reckless conduct endangering life and drug possession.

He also admitted to three counts of negligently causing serious injury, and one each of theft and failing to assist after the crash.

The car had been stolen from a Frankston home hours earlier that day and was spotted travelling 123km/h along a freeway before Cassidy's passengers hopped in at a Somerville factory.

Another driver injured in the crash sobbed as she described being trapped in her car with her two children.

"To see your children hurt, to hear them scream in terror and to be stuck in the car and not to be able to get to them is like being stuck in a horror movie," she cried.

Her right wrist was shattered and she's unlikely to regain full use of it.

"It feels like everyone is living their lives and moving on; however, I'm still stuck in a car," the woman said.

Judge Liz Gaynor said Cassidy had spent his adolescence in a fog of drugs. She described his behaviour on the day of the crash as "crazy, dangerous and appalling".

He remains in custody and is due to be sentenced on August 20.