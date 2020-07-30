Aussie airlines to sync flights until June

Passengers and businesses will benefit from Australia's major airlines being allowed to coordinate flights on key regional routes until at least mid-next year.

Rex, Qantas and Virgin Australia have since March synchronised once-daily flights and split revenues in response to exceptionally low demand during coronavirus lockdowns.

The competition watchdog has agreed to extend the arrangements until June 2021 given the ongoing impact of the pandemic.

"We acknowledge that such coordination between airline competitors in this way would normally raise competition concerns," ACCC deputy chairman Mick Keogh said on Thursday.

"However, the extraordinary circumstances mean that coordination is in the public interest."

The agreement hinges on airlines capping their fees at February prices, before their fleets were grounded.

This is to stop companies charging exorbitant prices for airfares.

Meanwhile, travel agents have warned international passenger numbers won't recover to pre-pandemic levels until 2024.

They argue the projected return date, which is one year later than previously forecast, highlights the need for tailored support for the travel and tourism sectors.