Former G8 Education chair charged by ASIC

The former chair of an early child education business will stand trial on more than two dozen charges, including giving false and misleading statements, following a takeover bid for another ASX-listed company.

Jennifer Joan Hutson, 51, has also been accused of using G8 Education Limited funds, totalling $928,500, to acquire shares in ANZ Bank for Crossborder Investments Pty Ltd, where she was also a director.