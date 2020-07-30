Five people to stand trial over Vic murder

Four men and a woman will stand trial charged with kidnapping and murdering a man in country Victoria.

Bradley Lyons' remains were found at Bruthen, in the state's East Gippsland region, in March 2019.

Nick Stefani, 25, 22-year-old Jordan Bottom, 23-year-old Ricky Smith, 54-year-old Albert Thorn and Jana Hooper, 26, have pleaded not guilty to unlawfully imprisoning, kidnapping and murdering the 30-year-old.

They are also charged with intentionally causing Mr Lyons injury before he died.

Documents released by Melbourne Magistrates Court on Thursday allege Stefani, Thorn and Hooper entered his home with a gun on December 2, 2018.

Bottom and Smith allegedly helped the trio take him to Bruthen, where all five are accused of his murder sometime over the next 24 hours.

Magistrate Donna Bakos found there was enough evidence to commit the group to trial in the Supreme Court.

This is likely to be delayed after Victoria paused jury trials because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The accused killers remain in custody and are due to appear in the Supreme Court for a directions hearing on August 6.