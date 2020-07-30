National

Five people to stand trial over Vic murder

By AAP Newswire

Bradley Lyons (file image) - AAP

1 of 1

Four men and a woman will stand trial charged with kidnapping and murdering a man in country Victoria.

Bradley Lyons' remains were found at Bruthen, in the state's East Gippsland region, in March 2019.

Nick Stefani, 25, 22-year-old Jordan Bottom, 23-year-old Ricky Smith, 54-year-old Albert Thorn and Jana Hooper, 26, have pleaded not guilty to unlawfully imprisoning, kidnapping and murdering the 30-year-old.

They are also charged with intentionally causing Mr Lyons injury before he died.

Documents released by Melbourne Magistrates Court on Thursday allege Stefani, Thorn and Hooper entered his home with a gun on December 2, 2018.

Bottom and Smith allegedly helped the trio take him to Bruthen, where all five are accused of his murder sometime over the next 24 hours.

Magistrate Donna Bakos found there was enough evidence to commit the group to trial in the Supreme Court.

This is likely to be delayed after Victoria paused jury trials because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The accused killers remain in custody and are due to appear in the Supreme Court for a directions hearing on August 6.

Latest articles

News

Ardmona man loses battle with rare cancer

Tributes have flooded in online for Ardmona man Johnathon Bentancourt, who lost his battle with cancer earlier this week. Known by many as Johno, the 23-year-old was diagnosed with a rare type of cancer called Burkitt’s lymphoma in September last...

Liz Mellino
News

Face coverings mandatory in regional Victoria from Monday

ECHUCA residents are among regional Victoria who must wear a face covering when leaving their home from Monday. Premier Daniel Andrews made the announcement earlier today after the state recorded 723 new coronavirus cases, the highest daily total...

Brayden May
News

Peak medical body urges mask wearing in regional Victoria

The Royal Australian College of General Practitioners (RACGP) is urging regional Victorians to wear a mask or face covering if they are unable to maintain a 1.5 m physical distance from others. While the Victorian Government has made it compulsory...

Madi Chwasta

MOST POPULAR

National

Children saved from bus as floods hit NSW

A group of children and a bus driver have been rescued after the vehicle became stranded in floodwater as heavy rain lashed Newcastle.

AAP Newswire
National

Melbourne baby with COVID-19 stable

A baby in a Melbourne neonatal intensive care ward with COVID-19 is in a stable condition, with tests coming back negative for a group.

AAP Newswire
National

Close watch on Victoria’s virus numbers

Health authorities believe the reintroduction of lockdowns in Melbourne and mask wearing are containing Victoria’s virus case numbers despite another 10 deaths.

AAP Newswire