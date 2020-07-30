National

Arrest over Victorian dating app assaults

By AAP Newswire

Two Victorian women who matched with a computer science student on a dating app say they were choked, forced on to their bellies, and sexually assaulted by the man.

Victoria Police on Thursday arrested a 25-year-old Berwick man over the assaults, which are alleged to have occurred about 18 months apart.

The first assault happened in October 2018 when a 19-year-old woman matched with a man on a dating application and met with him for dinner in Drouin.

Afterwards, the pair drove to an isolated area and the man is alleged to have sexually assaulted the woman.

The second attack happened in March this year when an 18-year-old woman matched with a man on the same app.

She was with a group of friends in a share house in Burwood and invited the man to the property, where he followed her into a room and sexually assaulted her.

On both occasions, the victims were choked and unable to breathe, as well as being forced on to their stomachs, police say.

The women described the man as aged in his early 20s, Caucasian, slim, and softly spoken, with a demeaning attitude towards women.

The man's dating profile identified him as a computer science student and stated "feds and narcs swipe left".

The matters were recently reported to police and the Berwick man was arrested.

He is being interviewed by detectives.

