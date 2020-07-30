National

Memorial vandal’s appeal ‘stupid’: judge

By AAP Newswire

Andrew Nolch (file image) - AAP

The father of a young woman murdered in a Melbourne park has written a letter in support of the man jailed for defacing her memorial.

The murder of Eurydice Dixon caused outrage across the community and prompted a series of public memorials for the young comedian.

Andrew Nolch initially avoided jail for defacing one of those memorials, painting a 25-metre penis at Princess Park in Carlton North, where Ms Dixon was killed in June 2018.

Nolch was ordered to complete 200 hours of volunteer work and pay $19,500 in compensation, as well as not to leave Victoria.

But after failing to comply - including travelling overseas twice and not showing up for work five times, he was jailed for five months.

Now he wants the Court of Appeal to give him a second chance.

Nolch's barrister Julien Lowy said the sentencing judge had failed to take proper account of a statement by Ms Dixon's father Jeremy Dixon that Nolch's offending had caused him "no further personal grief".

Mr Dixon contacted Nolch's lawyers after Nolch was jailed to say he believed prison was inherently evil and the offending was "just graffiti on grass".

But appeal judges Mark Weinberg and Philip Priest said it didn't matter what Mr Dixon thought of it.

Justice Priest said Nolch "wasn't exactly racked with remorse" in the aftermath of what he'd done, telling police he wanted to annoy feminists and see his actions reported in the news.

"Pretty much I just thought it would be funny, like, 'memorial vandalised with giant dick'," Nolch had said.

Justice Priest said Nolch's intention had been to cause maximum offence, while Justice Weinberg added it was a crime against the community as a whole.

Few people would agree with what Nolch did and "a great number of people would view it with complete and entire disgust", Justice Weinberg said.

He said the 30-year-old should have "thanked his lucky stars" at the benevolence of the sentences handed down before this point.

He described Nolch's repeated decisions to appeal as "something I can only classify as utterly stupid".

While Mr Lowy agreed that it wasn't for Nolch to pick and choose which parts of the court order he could comply with, he should be given a second chance.

The judges will hand down their decision on Nolch's appeal bid later on Thursday.

