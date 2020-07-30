National

Grandad jailed for shaking baby to death

By AAP Newswire

The Supreme Court of Western Australia - AAP

An "excessively tired" Perth man who shook his baby grandson to death has been sentenced to seven-and-a half years in prison.

Wayne William Downing, 48, was the primary carer for three-month-old Noah when the infant's mother found him cold and blue at a Midland home in May 2016.

Noah had suffered traumatic injuries to his brain and spine, but Downing only admitted his actions last year when detectives interviewed him a second time, the WA Supreme Court heard on Wednesday.

Downing said he shook the baby for up to six seconds, and could see Noah's head moving side to side and back and forth.

The court heard Downing's depression and anxiety were "through the roof" at the time.

Justice Anthony Derrick accepted Downing loved and cared for Noah, and had not intended to cause the baby's death or any injury.

"You shook Noah out of frustration, and in the irrational and forlorn hope that doing so would make him be quiet and fall asleep," he said.

"Further, there is no suggestion that you had ever previously subjected Noah to any form of abuse or ill treatment."

But Justice Derrick also noted Downing had failed to seek medical help after realising what he had done.

"I recognise that even if you had made a more immediate attempt to seek assistance for Noah, this may not have any difference to the outcome for him, given the extent of his injuries," he said.

"However, you could not have known this and the right thing to do would have been to immediately seek help."

Downing was initially charged with murder, but pleaded guilty to the lesser offence of manslaughter.

He was supported in court by his family, including Noah's mother.

Downing must serve at least five-and-a-half years behind bars before he can be eligible for parole.

