Teen fined as Qld confirms three new cases

A coronavirus infected teen who dodged quarantine when returning from Melbourne has been fined, as Queensland braces itself for an outbreak of community transmission.

The state recorded three new cases on Thursday.

They are not linked to those reported on Wednesday. One person recently returned from overseas, while the two others returned from Sydney and are both in isolation.

Three people tested positive to COVID-19 on Wednesday, including two teens who returned from Victoria but allegedly lied on their border declaration to avoid quarantine.

The third is a 22-year-old woman who works at YMCA Chatswood Hills Outside School Hours Care who is known to the teens.

She became the state's first community transmission of COVID-19 in two months.

A criminal investigation has been launched into how the 19-year-old girls bypassed mandatory hotel quarantine despite returning from a declared hotspot.

The pair, from Logan and Park Ridge, returned from Melbourne, via Sydney, on July 21 and spent eight days in the community before testing positive. One of them is a cleaner at a school.

One has been fined $4003 for making false declarations, while an investigation of the other two positive cases continues.

They have sparked a massive contact tracing mission for Queensland Health.

Passengers seated near the pair on flights VA863 and VA977 and are also being contacted by tracing teams.

"We have not had a new case of COVID-19 outside of quarantine since May," Health Minister Steven Miles told reporters.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk was seething at the breach of COVID-19 protocols as she announced the Queensland border would be shut to Greater Sydney from Saturday.

"I'm absolutely furious that this has happened," Ms Palaszczuk said.

"We need people to tell the truth ... We do not want a second wave here. We do not want widespread community transmission.

"These two have been out in the community and hopefully it has not spread but time will tell."

The teens attended a dental practice, five restaurants and bars, including two at Southbank, in six different suburbs including South Brisbane, Woodridge, Browns Plains and Sunnybank.

Shopping centres, restaurants, a school and a church have been closed.

The decision to stop visitors from greater Sydney was a major blow for the north of the state, Tourism Tropical North Queensland chief executive Mark Olsen said.

In the past three weeks alone they have had almost 10,000 airline passengers arrive in Cairns from Sydney and the latest travel tourism operators "are devastated" by the latest ban.