Qld braces for community transmission

By AAP Newswire

COVID-19 testing in Brisbane - AAP

Queensland is bracing itself for an outbreak of community transmission after three people tested positive to COVID-19 including two teens who returned from Victoria but did not quarantine.

A criminal investigation has been launched into how the 19-year-old girls bypassed mandatory hotel quarantine despite returning from a declared hotspot.

On Wednesday, a 22-year-old woman who works at YMCA Chatswood Hills Outside School Hours Care and is known to the teens became the state's first community transmission of COVID-19 in two months.

The 19-year-old girls, from Logan and Park Ridge, returned from Melbourne, via Sydney, on July 21 and spent eight days in the community before testing positive. One of them is a cleaner at a school.

They have reportedly been fined $4000 each for making false declarations.

They have sparked a massive contact tracing mission for Queensland Health while being responsible for the state's first community transmission of coronavirus since May.

"We have not had a new case of COVID-19 outside of quarantine since May," Health Minister Steven Miles told reporters.

Passengers seated near the pair on flights VA863 and VA977 and are also being contacted by contact tracing teams.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk was seething at the breach of COVID-19 protocols as she announced the Queensland border would be shut to Greater Sydney from Saturday.

"I'm absolutely furious that this has happened," Ms Palaszczuk said.

"We need people to tell the truth ... We do not want a second wave here. We do not want widespread community transmission.

"These two have been out in the community and hopefully it has not spread but time will tell."

The teens attended a dental practice, five restaurants and bars including two at Southbank, in six different suburbs including South Brisbane, Woodridge, Browns Plains and Sunnybank.

Shopping centres, restaurants, a school and a church have been closed.

The decision to stop visitors from greater Sydney was a major blow for north of the state, Tourism Tropical North Queensland chief executive Mark Olsen said.

In the past three weeks alone they have had almost 10,000 airline passengers arrive in Cairns from Sydney and the latest travel tourism operators "are devastated" by the latest ban.

