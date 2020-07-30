National

Vic records 723 COVID-19 cases, 13 deaths

By AAP Newswire

Patient transport vehicle at a Melbourne aged care centre. - AAP

1 of 1

Victoria has recorded 723 more COVID-19 cases and 13 deaths, Australia's biggest single-day numbers.

Premier Daniel Andrews on Thursday said the latest fatalities were three men and three women in their 70s, three men and two women in their 80s, and two men aged in their 90s.

The deaths take the state toll to 105 and the national figure to 189.

The dire numbers prompted the premier to announce a ban on visitors for residents of the Colac-Otway, Greater Geelong, Surf Coast, Moorabool, Golden Plains, and the Borough of Queenscliffe local government areas from Friday.

Mr Andrews also said the mask directive issued to residents of metropolitan Melbourne and Mitchell Shire would be extended to all of regional Victoria from midnight on Sunday.

"These are preventative steps ... it will be inconvenient for some, but at the end of the day, keeping those numbers very very low is about protecting public health, protecting vulnerable people, protecting every family," Mr Andrews said.

Latest articles

News

Face coverings mandatory in regional Victoria from Monday

ECHUCA residents are among regional Victoria who must wear a face covering when leaving their home from Monday. Premier Daniel Andrews made the announcement earlier today after the state recorded 723 new coronavirus cases, the highest daily total...

Brayden May
News

Peak medical body urges mask wearing in regional Victoria

The Royal Australian College of General Practitioners (RACGP) is urging regional Victorians to wear a mask or face covering if they are unable to maintain a 1.5 m physical distance from others. While the Victorian Government has made it compulsory...

Madi Chwasta
News

Family devastated after fire tears through their Mooroopna home

The members of a Mooroopna family have been left without a roof over their heads after fire tore through their home on Monday afternoon. The Zammit family were forced to flee their Gange St home about 1.40pm on Monday, as flames quickly engulfed the...

Liz Mellino

MOST POPULAR

National

Children saved from bus as floods hit NSW

A group of children and a bus driver have been rescued after the vehicle became stranded in floodwater as heavy rain lashed Newcastle.

AAP Newswire
National

Melbourne baby with COVID-19 stable

A baby in a Melbourne neonatal intensive care ward with COVID-19 is in a stable condition, with tests coming back negative for a group.

AAP Newswire
National

No bail for bikie over south NSW bashing

Two men, including an alleged Hells Angels bikie, have been charged and formally refused bail after another man was assaulted at a NSW South Coast home.

AAP Newswire