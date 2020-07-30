Vic records 723 COVID-19 cases, 13 deaths

Victoria has recorded 723 more COVID-19 cases and 13 deaths, Australia's biggest single-day numbers.

Premier Daniel Andrews on Thursday said the latest fatalities were three men and three women in their 70s, three men and two women in their 80s, and two men aged in their 90s.

The deaths take the state toll to 105 and the national figure to 189.

The dire numbers prompted the premier to announce a ban on visitors for residents of the Colac-Otway, Greater Geelong, Surf Coast, Moorabool, Golden Plains, and the Borough of Queenscliffe local government areas from Friday.

Mr Andrews also said the mask directive issued to residents of metropolitan Melbourne and Mitchell Shire would be extended to all of regional Victoria from midnight on Sunday.

"These are preventative steps ... it will be inconvenient for some, but at the end of the day, keeping those numbers very very low is about protecting public health, protecting vulnerable people, protecting every family," Mr Andrews said.