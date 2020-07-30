Knock on the door for Vic virus cases

Every Victorian who tests positive to COVID-19 should expect a knock on the door from the military, the premier has warned, as the state bolsters efforts to contain outbreaks.

Australian Defence Force personnel and public health workers have been visiting the homes of known positive cases who could not be contacted, but from Thursday they will begin doorknocking all confirmed cases.

Premier Daniel Andrews said of the 500 visits already, people were not home for 29 of them. Those cases have been referred to police.

"(It) is not about compliance, but making sure that every single positive case understands what we are asking them to do," he told reporters on Wednesday.

"And it is their opportunity to ask what they need from us, what can we do for you to support you in unique circumstances."

Victoria on Wednesday recorded 295 new coronavirus cases and nine deaths, bringing the state's death toll from the virus to 92 - more than the rest of Australia combined on 84.

Seven of the deaths are linked to outbreaks at aged care facilities.

Following state and federal intervention, residents are being transferred from the worst-affected homes, including 80 at St Basil's Homes for the Aged in Fawkner and 34 at Epping Gardens Aged Care Facility.

Kirkbrae Presbyterian Homes in Kilsyth has had 30 residents transferred out, while 21 people from Outlook Gardens Aged Care Facility in Dandenong North have been transferred to Mulgrave Private Hospital.

Mr Andrews said nurses from hospitals had been redeployed to short-staffed nursing homes, with 400 shifts already filled.

Up to 50 South Australian nurses will also travel to assist Victoria's hospital and aged care staff.

The latest state government figures released on Wednesday show there are 952 active cases linked to aged care, with 87 facilities having active outbreaks.

There has also been a jump in the number of Victorians hospitalised with the virus to 307, with 41 of those in intensive care.