Fears grow in NSW, Qld as Vic toll rises

By AAP Newswire

Brendan Murphy - AAP

Disaster medical teams and the military have been brought in to help tackle outbreaks in Victoria's coronavirus-stricken aged care facilities as the death toll continues to rise.

Victoria reported 295 new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday and nine deaths, including seven aged care residents, bringing the state's toll to 92.

The rest of Australia combined has seen 84 deaths from the virus since the start of the pandemic.

Figures released by the state government show there are 952 active cases linked to aged care, including workers, with 87 facilities having active outbreaks.

Former chief medical officer Brendan Murphy, now secretary of the federal Department of Health, said more elderly people will die from the virus.

"There will be more deaths with the number of aged-care recipients that are infected," he told reporters in Canberra.

"We know that it is a certainty. We will see deaths every day - and that is a tragedy."

The first of five Australian Medical Assistance Teams, which provide disaster relief in critical health situations, will arrive in Victoria on Thursday.

They will join some 1400 Australian Defence Force personnel already on the ground in the state.

Meanwhile, NSW has reported 19 new cases including two in hotel quarantine.

Authorities fear a spike in disease clusters after cases spread to Sydney's densely populated eastern suburbs.

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk will ban all visitors from Sydney from Saturday after two teenagers with coronavirus dodged quarantine.

The two 19-year-olds travelled to Brisbane from Melbourne via Sydney and are under investigation for allegedly giving false information on border declarations.

South Australia has imposed tougher border controls with Victoria, meaning residents can no longer return and tighter limits for towns near the edge of the two states.

WA recorded two new cases, both returned travellers.

