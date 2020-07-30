Gunner targets tourism in NT election bid

Moves to help the Northern Territory's tourism sector bounce back from the COVID-19 crisis could play a key role in next month's election.

The NT goes to the polls on August 22 with its administrator officially issuing the writ on Thursday, placing the Labor government into caretaker mode.

In an early campaign salvo, Labor said the tourism industry would be critical to the recovery of the Territory economy and plans had to be put in place to ensure the sector's survival.

"This is an industry made up of resilient and resourceful Territorians and I have no doubt that they will emerge stronger than ever," Treasurer Nicole Manison said.

"There is a long, tough road ahead but this Territory Labor government has backed in our tourism industry from the start and we will continue to back them in to get through this time and out the other side."

Labor said if returned, it would continue to roll out the $136 million investment to support the Jabiru Masterplan and work with the federal government to see its investment in Kakadu fast-tracked.

The government said it would also deliver the National Aboriginal Art Gallery in the Alice Springs CBD, which will boost tourism, jobs and economic opportunities in the town.

But Country Liberal Party leader Lia Finocchiaro said ballooning deficits and debt in the Territory showed the government had no plan to rebuild the economy.

In 2016, Labor handed the Country Liberals one of the worst defeats of a sitting government in Australian history, but this election is expected to be much closer.

A uniform swing against Labor of just over three per cent could deliver a hung parliament.

The Gunner government has been dogged by its handling of the Territory economy and Treasury coffers.

That came into focus on Wednesday when it released an update on the finances, showing the impact of the coronavirus crisis would result in a $1.28 billion jump in the deficit from the previous forecast for this year, to more than $2.28 billion.

Net debt would also hit a predicted $8.25 billion, about $1.35 billion more.

Chief Minister Michael Gunner has been lauded for his efforts to stem the spread of coronavirus, bolstering his hopes of Labor retaining office.

But the election is set to be a three-horse race with the new Territory Alliance party led by former Country Liberal chief minister Terry Mills regarded as legitimate contenders.