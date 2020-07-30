National

Alarm over crisis shelter ‘bottleneck’

By AAP Newswire

A crisis accommodation provider says there is a bottleneck in women seeking to leave domestic violence shelters for more permanent homes.

Labor is calling on the government to start spending a $60 million grants program to fund crisis accommodation announced 16 months ago.

It comes as housing and social service providers prepare to front a parliamentary inquiry into homelessness on Thursday.

Anti-homelessness advocates, as well as government and Indigenous groups from the Northern Territory, will be among those addressing politicians.

Safe Steps chief executive Rita Butera said the federal government needs to commit more money to building crisis accommodation for people fleeing family violence.

The Victoria-based provider wants social housing developments brought forward to address demand while boosting the economy.

"The challenge for us in the family violence space is from crisis to a home," Ms Butera said.

Ms Butera said there was a lack of affordable housing for women fleeing domestic violence, creating a bottleneck.

But preoviders were also struggling to keep up with demand for temporary shelters.

Labor's social services spokeswoman Linda Burney and housing spokesman Jason Clare said the government still hadn't confirmed who received the grants.

"Now is the time to be investing in jobs and the infrastructure those who are most vulnerable in our community sorely needed," they said.

Some of the projects may not get funding until the 2021/22 financial year but Labor wants that brought forward.

