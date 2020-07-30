Govt defends extending early super release

Federal Treasurer Josh Frydenberg has defended the government's decision to extend early access to superannuation after it was estimated nearly $42 billion would be withdrawn from retirement savings.

Treasury now predicts $41.9 billion will be pulled out of workers' superannuation accounts early during the coronavirus pandemic, up from the initial estimate of $29.5 billion, The Australian reports.

Mr Frydenberg said extending the early release scheme until the end of December would further support those in financial stress, including those hit by the second coronavirus wave in Victoria.

More than 2.6 million workers have taken advantage of the early release program, with government analysis finding most of the payments are being saved or put towards mortgage or debt payments.

"We know almost 60 per cent of those accessing their super early have used it or plan to use it to meet essential day-to-day expenses, including paying down debts, with another 36 per cent adding the money to their savings," Mr Frydenberg told the newspaper.

"The government believes that Australians in financial hardship as a result of the coronavirus should be given the opportunity to access their own money in superannuation to help them get to the other side of the crisis.

"Opponents of the early access to super scheme are basically saying to 2.6 million Australians that we don't trust you to make your own financial decisions with your own money."