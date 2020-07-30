National

Early superannuation payouts may hit $42b

By AAP Newswire

Prime Minister Scott Morrison - AAP

1 of 1

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has defended giving people early access to superannuation, with almost $42 billion expected to be ripped out of the system.

Treasury predicts $41.9 billion will be pulled out of workers' accounts early during the coronavirus pandemic, far higher than initial estimate of $29.5 billion.

Mr Morrison says people are using the money to restructure personal finances in the overwhelming majority of cases.

"They're putting it against their debts and they're putting it to support their mortgages," he told reporters in Canberra on Thursday.

"That strikes me as a very good opportunity for them to reduce their risk, to increase their financial resilience with their own resources."

The prime minister said he would not lecture people on how to spend the savings they withdrew.

"Superannuation doesn't belong to the superannuation fund managers. It belongs to the superannuation fund members."

Industry Super Australia chair Greg Combet said 560,000 people had completely cleaned out their accounts, with 460,000 under the age of 35.

"That's simply creating a big problem for them down the road in retirement and also for taxpayers. It just pushes people back on to the pension," he told the ABC.

He said industry super funds would oppose any move to extend the early release scheme beyond December.

More than 2.6 million people have used the early release program, which allows people in hardship to access $10,000 at a time over two rounds.

Australian Prudential and Regulation Authority data released earlier in the week found the average payment was $7719.

Treasurer Josh Frydenberg said almost 60 per cent of people accessing super early would use it for day-to-day expenses.

He said another 36 per cent would add money to their savings.

Australian Council of Trade Unions assistant secretary Scott Connolly said the government's legacy would be a massive shortfall in retirement savings for millions of workers.

"It will ensure a harder, more insecure retirement for untold numbers of people and anxiety for their families," he said.

Mr Frydenberg said extending the early release scheme until the end of December would support people in financial stress, including Victorians.

Latest articles

Tennis

World No.1 Barty withdraws from US Open

Australian tennis superstar Ashleigh Barty has pulled out of the US Open citing coronavirus concerns.

AAP Newswire
Tennis

Djokovic, Nadal, Serena enter Open tune-up

Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and Serena Williams are on the entry list to play at the first ATP Tour tournament back following its five-month suspension.

AAP Newswire
Tennis

Dimitrov’s horror battle with COVID-19

Former Australian Open semi-finalist Grigor Dimitrov has opened up about his ordeal battling coronavirus.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

National

Children saved from bus as floods hit NSW

A group of children and a bus driver have been rescued after the vehicle became stranded in floodwater as heavy rain lashed Newcastle.

AAP Newswire
National

Melbourne baby with COVID-19 stable

A baby in a Melbourne neonatal intensive care ward with COVID-19 is in a stable condition, with tests coming back negative for a group.

AAP Newswire
National

Close watch on Victoria’s virus numbers

Health authorities believe the reintroduction of lockdowns in Melbourne and mask wearing are containing Victoria’s virus case numbers despite another 10 deaths.

AAP Newswire