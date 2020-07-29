National

Rehab clinic allegedly manufactured meth

By AAP Newswire

A rehab client allegedly trafficked drugs in a bid to pay for treatment at a Melbourne "wellbeing" centre accused of moonlighting as a meth lab.

David Hayes was allegedly caught on camera working in a clandestine drug lab at Wellbeing Planet, a former Elsternwick brothel turned rehab centre.

He was denied bail by Victoria's Supreme Court on Wednesday, charged with trafficking a commercial quantity of meth between October and December 2019.

It followed two other failed bail bids before separate magistrates.

Prosecutor Peter Pickering said Wellbeing Planet was a rehab centre. It was also allegedly used by a drug syndicate to manufacture meth.

Hayes is charged alongside four others but is not accused of being the main player.

Police told the Supreme Court the 42-year-old should remain locked up to stop him committing crimes to feed his addiction.

His barrister Catherine Boston said Hayes didn't know what he was becoming involved in when he agreed to do jobs at the $14,000-a-month rehab centre, after running out of money to pay for treatment.

Drug counsellor Amanda Brown, paid by Hayes' family to appear in court in support of his bail applications, said "there were many rumours about how professional it (Wellbeing Planet) had been".

She said Hayes had been pressured to do what he was told under threat of the centre's director reporting him to police. He also started using drugs again but not as much as before, she added.

Hayes was allegedly filmed on a hidden camera working in the meth lab and accused of possessing drug trafficking equipment.

He went to Wellbeing Planet after leaving rehab centre Odyssey House, where he was bailed to for separate court matters last year.

Hayes became addicted to drugs in his teens and "he has to get his s*** together", Ms Brown said.

His mum and retired prison officer dad had offered a $50,000 surety to get their son out of jail, after halving an initial $100,000 sum because they couldn't afford to lose that much.

Justice Christopher Beale wasn't prepared to release Hayes in light of his previous breaches of community correction orders and bail conditions.

He has spent almost seven months in custody and is due to return to Melbourne Magistrates Court for a committal mention on October 5.

