Police seize drugs, cash in Sydney raids

By AAP Newswire

NSW Police have arrested 14 people and drugs, guns and cash have been seized during drug raids across Sydney.

Investigators executed search warrants in Bondi Beach, North Bondi, Maroubra, Chippendale, Randwick, central Sydney, Alexandria, Darlington, Earlwood, Balgowlah and Pennant Hills from 6am on Wednesday.

Officers seized 500g of cocaine, 3kg of MDMA, 400g of ketamine, cannabis, LSD and magic mushrooms, more than $660,000 in cash, a pistol and a shotgun.

Detective Chief Inspector Stuart Bell said police found $189,000 at a unit in Bondi and a further $289,000 inside a vault at a bank in the CBD.

Fourteen people are in custody and more than five have subsequently been charged with drug offences. More charges are expected to be laid.

"Police will allege that these gentlemen that are before the courts are mid-level drug suppliers," Det Insp Bell told reporters on Wednesday.

He said the syndicate operated predominantly throughout Sydney's eastern suburbs, with the initial police efforts targeted at MDMA supply.

All the people arrested were known to each other and were not dealing at a street level, Det Insp Bell said.

