Ex-Block star alleged sex client extortion

By AAP Newswire

Signage at Brisbane Magistrates Court (file image) - AAP

The man accusing reality TV contestant and former Penthouse cover girl Suzi Taylor of assault and extortion after a late-night rendezvous says he knew she was a prostitute but not that she was "famous".

David Butler says he was extremely drunk when he went to The Block 2015 contestant's Brisbane home after allegedly meeting Taylor, whose real name is Suellen Jan Taylor, on Tinder.

He said he did not recognise her.

It is alleged Taylor and her co-accused, Ali Ebrahimi, demanded money, bashed and tied up Mr Butler, who arrived carrying champagne but denies he wanted sex.

"You knew of her status in television," defence lawyer Michael Gatenby asserted at Taylor's committal hearing for deprivation of liberty, assault occasioning bodily harm and extortion in Brisbane Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

"No, I did not know because her name was Katy (on the app)," Mr Butler replied.

"You did not see a photo of her?" Mr Gatenby asked.

"I used to watch The Block, so if I saw a photo I would have recognised her, but I did not," Mr Butler replied.

He said he only became aware of her identity when Fortitude Valley police informed him.

Mr Butler alleges he and "Katy" drank wine and talked about Fleetwood Mac before moving to the bedroom.

It was there, after kissing and cuddling and allegedly groping Taylor, that Mr Butler was asked to pay for sex.

"She wanted money and I refused. That is when I wanted to leave," Mr Butler said.

"You understand how a prostitution arrangement works ... but that took you by surprise?" Mr Gatenby said.

"I remember her screaming: 'He has got no money!'," Mr Butler said.

Mr Butler alleges he was then grabbed and bashed by a man, who was also in the unit, dragged into the kitchen and tied up with an iPhone cable.

During this time Mr Butler says his mobile phone was taken from him.

Police allege an online transaction was made from his account to withdraw money, however details of who this was to have not been revealed in court.

Mr Butler later walked to a police station and reported the incident.

Taylor and Ebrahimi were later charged.

They have been committed to stand trial in the Brisbane District Court at a date to be fixed.

