Endangered tree kangaroo becomes a father

An endangered tree kangaroo, the world's first joey to be fostered by a wallaby in Adelaide, has now become a father.

Goodfellow's Tree-kangaroos Makaia and Nupela had a male joey, born on February 4 at Singapore Zoo.

Back in 2015 at the Adelaide Zoo, Makaia was a five-day-old orphan who became the first of his species to have a wallaby surrogate mother and develop in her pouch.

He was transferred the following year to Singapore Zoo as part of a Global Species Management Plan.

Tree kangaroos are born in an almost embryonic state after a gestation period of about 40 days.

The jellybean-sized newborn crawls into its mother's pouch to develop further then emerges when the joey is about eight-months-old.

Adelaide Zoo curator Mark Smith said tree kangaroos were distant relatives to wallabies but had many behavioural and physical differences.

"We had no idea if the Yellow-footed Rock-wallaby would accept the tree kangaroo joey, but if we wanted to save the joey we had to try our luck. Fortunately, it worked," he said.

"The population of the Goodfellow's Tree-kangaroo is decreasing through hunting, trapping and loss of its local habitat in New Guinea.

"We are delighted to learn that Makaia has gone on to become a father."

Cross-fostering began at Adelaide Zoo in the 1990s which involved transferring endangered joeys to the pouches of surrogate mothers of a different wallaby species.