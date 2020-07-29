Qld MP’s daughter convicted of drug supply

The daughter of a Queensland MP who dealt drugs in her dressing gown has been convicted and ordered to perform 80 hours of community service by a Sydney court.

Criminology student Brianna Grace Costigan attempted to have the two cocaine supply charges dismissed under mental health grounds after admitting being a runner in her husband's scheme.

But magistrate Kate Thompson on Wednesday said the severity of the offences and need to send a message to the community outweighed the 20-year-old's subjective matters.

She rejected the characterisation of the June 2019 offences as "spontaneous", noting the law student met at an arranged point and time in a hire car.

Costigan was supported in court by her mother while her father, Liberal-National-turned-independent MP Jason Costigan, wrote a character reference.

Her husband, 26-year-old Maroubra man Ahmed Taha, has since admitted facilitating the "cocaine run" as part of his business supplying up to 30 people across Sydney.

During the police sting, Taha was recorded saying he was "paranoid" about getting caught selling to police again, having already served two years in jail.

With Taha on bail for other offences, Costigan drove a hire car to meet the customer near the Palisade Hotel in Millers Point on June 22, 2019.

Dressed in a polka-dot dressing gown, she was seen handing over two small bags of cocaine for $500.

Almost a week later, in the same place and car, Costigan accepted $300 for a small bag she promised was "the good stuff".

Her lawyer told Downing Centre Local Court on Wednesday she had been a user and was not receiving treatment.

Costigan had a disrupted upbringing with episodes of trauma and was left with significant mental conditions, the court was told.

Ms Thompson was satisfied the young woman suffered post-traumatic stress disorder and borderline personality disorder and had endured a disjointed childhood.

The magistrate also noted Costigan's limited criminal record, guilty plea and "very strong" prospects of rehabilitation.

As part of her sentence to a community corrections order, Costigan must be of good behaviour for 18 months and continue receiving treatment for her conditions.