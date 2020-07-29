National

Aged care virus inquiry won’t focus on Vic

By AAP Newswire

Epping Gardens Aged Care Facility in Epping, Melbourne - AAP

The aged care royal commission will not focus on the coronavirus outbreaks in Victorian aged care facilities when it examines the sector's response to the pandemic at a hearing next month.

The Royal Commission into Aged Care Quality and Safety says the hearing will examine the response to the pandemic in aged care and whether there have been systemic failures, but it will not specifically focus on the Victorian situation.

"Commissioners have considered the evolving and ongoing nature of the crisis in Victoria, and in particular in residential aged care services in Victoria," the royal commission said on Wednesday.

"To focus their inquiry on the Victorian response at this time would unnecessarily distract the state, affected aged care providers and those working within affected aged care services and in aged care across Victoria more generally.

"Importantly, such a focus would cause unnecessary additional stress and distress for those grieving the loss of loved ones and those concerned for the wellbeing of others."

The royal commission said the purpose of the inquiry was not to find fault or apportion blame.

The hearing on the COVID-19 response will be held from August 10 to 13.

