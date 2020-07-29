National

Sydney man faces court over NZ grooming

By AAP Newswire

A Sydney man has been charged after allegedly grooming and coercing a young New Zealand girl into sending explicit photographs of herself.

Franzric Lara, 23, allegedly posed as a child online to send sexually explicit pictures to a young girl in New Zealand and coerced her into sending pictures in return, Australian Federal Police say.

Lara was arrested at his Sydney home on June 3 and charged with using a carriage service to send indecent material to a person younger than 16.

During his arrest, police seized a computer and phone which allegedly contained child abuse material and conversation records.

"Australian and NZ Police stand together in protecting our young people from this abhorrent crime," AFP Commander Kirsty Schofield said in a statement on Wednesday.

"It is disgusting that adults trawl online platforms to try to engage children in sexualised conversations or to send intimate images, and the distress and harm it causes children is irreparable."

Lara faced Parramatta Local Court on Wednesday and had his conditional bail continued to return to the same court on October 2.

