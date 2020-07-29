National

SA nurses sent to help Vic fight outbreak

By AAP Newswire

South Australian nurses at Adelaide Airport. - AAP

1 of 1

Up to 50 South Australian nurses will travel to Victoria to boost the number of medical professionals working to fight againt COVID-19 outbreaks.

The volunteers will be deployed for up to four weeks, primarily working in aged care, after the federal government and Victoria Health appealed for assistance.

The team includes people with various expertise, including the delivery of aged care, infection control and logistics support.

SA Health Chief Nurse and Midwifery Officer Jenny Hurley said the nurses were scheduled to leave for Melbourne on Friday.

"We're proud SA nurses have great infection control, PPE, a team approach, will look after each other and use their clinical skills to ensure a safe environment," she said on Wednesday.

"We want a structured approach so everyone's aware of the aged care standards and how to work with the different groups."

SA nurses who travel to Victoria must self-quarantine for 14-days when they return home.

Those classified as vulnerable or high-risk will not be deployed.

Health Minister Stephen Wade said he was confident the nursing leadership would ensure volunteer safety and support.

"We're planning for our team to be self-contained," he said.

"To see the nurses provide a range of services, from medi-hotels to airport controls to pathology testing in people's homes, it shows professionalism, skill and care.

"It's been taken to another level, with the volunteers going into a challenging environment and providing care to fellow Australians."

Premier Steven Marshall said the state would do everything possible to help its eastern counterpart.

"We know this virus is having a very significant impact, especially on their aged care facilities," he said.

"We will do everything we can to support Victoria because we know if Victoria does well, we will do well here in SA."

Earlier in July another contingent of SA nurses and paramedics travelled to Victoria to help during its COVID-19 response.

Latest articles

News

Elly’s huge drama on a human scale

A trip to an exhibition on the sinking of the Titanic was enough to spark Elly Miechel’s fertile imagination and produce a prize-winning story on the famous 108-year-old sea tragedy. The 18-year-old Goulburn Valley Grammar School student from...

John Lewis
News

Quilty calls for separate state called ‘Murray’ with Echuca the capital

State Member for Northern Victoria Tim Quilty has continued his push for northern Victoria and southern NSW to become a separate state called ‘Murray’ with Echuca as the capital. Speaking on ABC Goulburn Murray’s Breakfast on Tuesday, Mr...

Spencer Fowler Steen
News

Shepparton’s elderly play ukuleles to fight COVID-19 blues

Shepparton’s older folk have been taking up the ukulele during the coronavirus pandemic, learning through weekly Zoom meetings run by Goulburn Valley U3A. Every week since April, a small but dedicated group of 60 to 80-year-olds — many of whom...

Spencer Fowler Steen

MOST POPULAR

National

Children saved from bus as floods hit NSW

A group of children and a bus driver have been rescued after the vehicle became stranded in floodwater as heavy rain lashed Newcastle.

AAP Newswire
National

No bail for bikie over south NSW bashing

Two men, including an alleged Hells Angels bikie, have been charged and formally refused bail after another man was assaulted at a NSW South Coast home.

AAP Newswire
National

Close watch on Victoria’s virus numbers

Health authorities believe the reintroduction of lockdowns in Melbourne and mask wearing are containing Victoria’s virus case numbers despite another 10 deaths.

AAP Newswire