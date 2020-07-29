Sydney declared Qld COVID-19 hotspot

Two "reckless" teens who dodged mandatory quarantine in Queensland after returning from Melbourne infected with coronavirus are being investigated by police for allegedly lying on their border declaration form.

It comes as Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk announced the Queensland border will be shut to the entire greater Sydney area from Saturday, as the state nervously waits to see if the two new cases will cause a second wave.

"I'm absolutely furious that this has happened," Ms Palaszczuk told reporters on Wednesday.

"We need people to tell the truth... We do not want a second wave here. We do not want widespread community transmission.

"The next 24 to 48 hours is very crucial here in Queensland."

Ms Palaszczuk said a growing number of clusters around Sydney prompted the move to ban those from the region entering Queensland from 1am on Saturday.

The move will see an additional 31 local government areas added to the declared hotspots list, which currently also includes the entire state of Victoria.

Queensland has six active COVID-19 cases, including the two latest ones.

The 19-year-old women, who flew back from Melbourne via Sydney on July 21 after travelling together, were active in the community for eight days before isolating.

Shopping centres, restaurants, a school, and a church will shut while authorities scramble to conduct contact tracing.

Scores of the women's contacts will be forced to isolate, and aged care facilities in the Metro South Health region will re-enter lock down as the state tries to avoid an outbreak.

"I'm very, very disappointed. I think it was reckless," Queensland's Chief Health Officer Jeanette Young told reporters on Wednesday.

"They've been out and about for eight days with symptoms."

The pair, from Acacia Ridge and Logan, are being treated in the Princess Alexandra Hospital.

Authorities are urging anyone on the south side of Brisbane with symptoms to be tested immediately.

"We have responded in Queensland to situations like this before - the Cairns pathology lab, the north Rockhampton nursing home - and because of our responses we have been able to contain cases like this and suppress any community transmission," Health Minister Steven Miles said.

"(But) the most important message here is that anyone with any concern on the south side of Brisbane, but particularly in those Logan and Springfield regions, should go and get tested."

Authorities are now conducting a criminal investigation into whether the women lied on their border declaration form about where they had been before entering Queensland.

Queensland shut its borders to all people from Victoria on July 10 after the southern state's cases escalated.

Returning Queenslanders who have spent any time in Victoria in the 14 days before coming home must quarantine in a hotel at their own expense.

State Disaster Co-ordinator and Deputy Commissioner Steve Gollschewski said the women should have been in quarantine.

"At this stage, the initial investigations indicate there are incorrect details on border declaration passes ... the investigation will look at whether that was deliberate or otherwise," he told reporters.

If they are found to have deliberately lied on their border declaration, the women are facing thousands of dollars in fines or six months in jail.

The cases have forced a private school, where one of the women worked as a cleaner, to close for disinfecting.

A number of other staff members have been told to isolate as a precaution.

A fever clinic will be set up at the college - which caters for students from prep to year 12 - for testing of students, other employees and any concerned community members.