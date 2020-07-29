National

Queensland closes borders to Sydney travel

By AAP Newswire

Queensland Chief Health Officer Dr Jeannette Young. - AAP

1 of 1

Two coronavirus-infected teenagers who dodged mandatory quarantine in Queensland are being investigated by police.

The 19-year-olds allegedly lied on their travel declarations after returning from Melbourne via NSW, eleven days after the Sunshine State shut its borders to anyone coming from Victoria.

They moved throughout the community for eight days before going into isolation.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk is tightening Queensland border restrictions as the state braces for a potential second wave of infections.

"I'm absolutely furious this has happened," she told reporters on Wednesday.

"We do not want a second wave here. We do not want widespread community transmission."

Queensland will ban Sydney visitors from 1am on Saturday, having previously blacklisted all of Victoria.

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian was blindsided by the announcement.

"It would have been nice if she told me, but that's fine," she told reporters.

The 19-year-old women flew back from Melbourne via Sydney on July 21.

The pair, from Acacia Ridge and Logan, are being treated in the Princess Alexandra Hospital.

If they are found to have deliberately lied on their declaration forms, the women are facing thousands of dollars in fines or six months in jail.

Queensland Chief Health Officer Jeanette Young labelled the women's actions reckless and said she was "very, very disappointed".

Scores of their friends will be forced to isolate as authorities scamble to conduct contact tracing.

A private school where one of the women worked as a cleaner has been closed for deep cleaning.

A fever clinic will be set up at the college to test students, staff and community members.

Shopping centres, restaurants, a school and a church will also shut.

Anyone showing symptoms in Brisbane's south is being urged to get tested immediately.

Queensland shut its borders to all people from Victoria on July 10 after the southern state's cases escalated.

Returning Queenslanders who have spent any time in Victoria in the 14 days before coming home must quarantine in a hotel at their own expense.

Queensland now has six active cases of coronavirus.

Latest articles

News

Woman faces court over Wunghnu fatal

A Katunga woman has faced court charged over a fatal collision in Wunghnu last year. Amberly Jane Hendy, 29, appeared in Shepparton Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday for a committal mention following the incident that occurred on September 6...

Liz Mellino
News

Police seek witnesses to power pole collision in Kialla

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding a power blackout in Kialla earlier this month. Around 9 am on July 15 a truck collided with a power pole in Riverview Dve, causing a large power blackout in the area. Police confirmed the...

Liz Mellino
News

Bill Winters - A learner for life

Shepparton resident Bill Winters is celebrating 10 years in the passenger seat. He has seen his fair share of near misses, but the L2P Driver Mentor Program co-ordinator has managed to help hundreds of disadvantaged local youth get their licence...

Morgan Dyer

MOST POPULAR

National

Children saved from bus as floods hit NSW

A group of children and a bus driver have been rescued after the vehicle became stranded in floodwater as heavy rain lashed Newcastle.

AAP Newswire
National

No bail for bikie over south NSW bashing

Two men, including an alleged Hells Angels bikie, have been charged and formally refused bail after another man was assaulted at a NSW South Coast home.

AAP Newswire
National

Close watch on Victoria’s virus numbers

Health authorities believe the reintroduction of lockdowns in Melbourne and mask wearing are containing Victoria’s virus case numbers despite another 10 deaths.

AAP Newswire