Queensland closes borders to Sydney travel

Two coronavirus-infected teenagers who dodged mandatory quarantine in Queensland are being investigated by police.

The 19-year-olds allegedly lied on their travel declarations after returning from Melbourne via NSW, eleven days after the Sunshine State shut its borders to anyone coming from Victoria.

They moved throughout the community for eight days before going into isolation.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk is tightening Queensland border restrictions as the state braces for a potential second wave of infections.

"I'm absolutely furious this has happened," she told reporters on Wednesday.

"We do not want a second wave here. We do not want widespread community transmission."

Queensland will ban Sydney visitors from 1am on Saturday, having previously blacklisted all of Victoria.

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian was blindsided by the announcement.

"It would have been nice if she told me, but that's fine," she told reporters.

The 19-year-old women flew back from Melbourne via Sydney on July 21.

The pair, from Acacia Ridge and Logan, are being treated in the Princess Alexandra Hospital.

If they are found to have deliberately lied on their declaration forms, the women are facing thousands of dollars in fines or six months in jail.

Queensland Chief Health Officer Jeanette Young labelled the women's actions reckless and said she was "very, very disappointed".

Scores of their friends will be forced to isolate as authorities scamble to conduct contact tracing.

A private school where one of the women worked as a cleaner has been closed for deep cleaning.

A fever clinic will be set up at the college to test students, staff and community members.

Shopping centres, restaurants, a school and a church will also shut.

Anyone showing symptoms in Brisbane's south is being urged to get tested immediately.

Queensland shut its borders to all people from Victoria on July 10 after the southern state's cases escalated.

Returning Queenslanders who have spent any time in Victoria in the 14 days before coming home must quarantine in a hotel at their own expense.

Queensland now has six active cases of coronavirus.