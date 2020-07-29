Morrison prepares to talk China in America

Scott Morrison has played down the prospect of being pulled into inflammatory pre-election politics when he visits the United States.

The prime minister plans to attend the G7 summit in Washington DC as a guest late next month.

He follows in the flightpath of Australia's defence and foreign ministers, who held a series of meetings in the US this week.

The ministers and their US counterparts spoke at length about the Chinese government's growing militarisation and misbehaviour.

But the Americans were much more strident in some of their language towards Beijing.

As Donald Trump ramps up his anti-China rhetoric before the US election in November, Mr Morrison said Australia would always set foreign policy based on its own national interests.

"While we have the deepest and most lasting of friendships and alliances with the United States, that doesn't mean we always share every view to its minute detail," the prime minister told reporters on Wednesday.

"There is often a difference of nuance or emphasis or timing or, on occasion, in substance."

Mr Morrison said both countries were capable of leaving partisan politics and electoral cycles at the door.

"I think we're all capable of separating those issues," he said.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo issued a powerful statement in support of Australia after meeting Foreign Minister Marise Payne.

Mr Pompeo endorsed pushback against Chinese aggression and promised Australia would never stand alone in promoting democracy throughout the Indo-Pacific.

"The burden Australia has undertaken to uphold democratic values is not yours to bear alone," he said.

"The US knows the threats that you and the rest of the free world face, and the US stands with you in our unbreakable alliance."

The US again pressed Australia to hold joint military patrols in the South China Sea.

Defence Minister Linda Reynolds refused to say whether Australia agreed to the request, but said it would continue holding freedom of navigation exercises through the disputed waters.

Senator Reynolds said as strategic competition between the US and China increased, Australia would continue calling out bad behaviour from Beijing.

But she said deteriorating relations between the two superpowers was nowhere near escalating into a full-blown military conflict.

The US and Australian ministers also discussed Chinese hacking and foreign interference, as well as defending Pacific nations against Beijing's "debt-trap diplomacy".

The US has previously raised the prospect of basing interballistic missiles on Australian soil but it was not discussed at the bilateral meetings.

However, Australia and the US agreed to develop hypersonic and space-based weapons.

A joint statement released after the meetings contained strong language in support of Taiwan.