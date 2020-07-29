National

Negative views lead to early death: study

By AAP Newswire

An elderly woman uses a mobility walker in Sydney - AAP

1 of 1

If you're one for believing that the worst will happen then chances are you're more likely to die early, new research has found.

But staying positive doesn't mean you're going to live longer.

People who scored higher on questions relating to pessimism in the Queensland-based study -published this week in the Scientific Reports journal - were likely to die two years earlier on average than those with lower scores, leader researcher John Whitfield said.

"We found people who were strongly pessimistic about the future were more likely to die earlier from cardiovascular diseases and other causes of death, but not from cancer," Dr Whitfield, of QIMR Berghofer's Genetic Epidemiology group added.

"Optimism scores on the other hand did not show a significant relationship with death, either positive or negative."

Fewer than nine per cent of people surveyed said they were strongly pessimistic, with no differences in optimism or pessimism between men and women.

Also, people's positive or negative attitude became stronger as they grew older.

Researchers used data from almost 3000 people who completed the Life Orientation Test as part of a bigger survey looking at the health of Australians aged over 50 between 1993 and 1995.

Data was cross-checked with Australia's death index in 2017 to determine how many of those people had died and the cause of their death.

Dr Whitfield said positive and negative attitudes were not direct opposites to each other, with researchers using separate scales to measure their association with causes of death.

He said the results raised questions about the practical health benefits of teaching people to take a more positive view.

Latest articles

News

Elly’s huge drama on a human scale

A trip to an exhibition on the sinking of the Titanic was enough to spark Elly Miechel’s fertile imagination and produce a prize-winning story on the famous 108-year-old sea tragedy. The 18-year-old Goulburn Valley Grammar School student from...

John Lewis
News

Quilty calls for separate state called ‘Murray’ with Echuca the capital

State Member for Northern Victoria Tim Quilty has continued his push for northern Victoria and southern NSW to become a separate state called ‘Murray’ with Echuca as the capital. Speaking on ABC Goulburn Murray’s Breakfast on Tuesday, Mr...

Spencer Fowler Steen
News

Shepparton’s elderly play ukuleles to fight COVID-19 blues

Shepparton’s older folk have been taking up the ukulele during the coronavirus pandemic, learning through weekly Zoom meetings run by Goulburn Valley U3A. Every week since April, a small but dedicated group of 60 to 80-year-olds — many of whom...

Spencer Fowler Steen

MOST POPULAR

National

Children saved from bus as floods hit NSW

A group of children and a bus driver have been rescued after the vehicle became stranded in floodwater as heavy rain lashed Newcastle.

AAP Newswire
National

No bail for bikie over south NSW bashing

Two men, including an alleged Hells Angels bikie, have been charged and formally refused bail after another man was assaulted at a NSW South Coast home.

AAP Newswire
National

Close watch on Victoria’s virus numbers

Health authorities believe the reintroduction of lockdowns in Melbourne and mask wearing are containing Victoria’s virus case numbers despite another 10 deaths.

AAP Newswire