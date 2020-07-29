Fears for Australian academic in Iran jail

A friend of an Australian university lecturer jailed in Iran fears for the academic's safety after she was transferred to a notorious prison known for killings and torture.

Melbourne University lecturer Kylie Moore-Gilbert has been jailed in Iran for spying since September 2018.

She has recently been moved from Tehran's Evin prison to the harsh Qarchak prison in the desert.

Dr Moore-Gilbert's colleague, ANU Middle East expert Jessie Moritz, said she had been respecting Iran's processes in a bid to protect her friend.

"The softly-softly approach is unfortunately not working. It's not protecting her, it's not getting her released, it's not even ensuring her basic access to consular services," she told ABC radio on Wednesday.

"It should have prevented a transfer like this."

Dr Moritz is also concerned the federal government wasn't aware Dr Moore-Gilbert - who was already in solitary confinement - was being moved.

"For her to be transferred to Qarchak prison, which is known for extrajudicial killings and for torture - this is not good," she said.

"The reality of this process is that it's going to be difficult, it's going to cost a lot diplomatically and financially to get Kylie out.

"And my concern is that the Australian government needs to be willing to pay that cost and without public pressure on the Australian government I'm not sure they will, they have other interests."

Dr Moore-Gilbert, who lectured in Islamic studies at the University of Melbourne, was arrested while at an educational conference and was later convicted of espionage.

She is understood to be serving a 10-year sentence.

The Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade is urgently seeking further consular access to Dr Moore-Gilbert at the new prison.