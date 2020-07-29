National

Senator and a staffer visited virus diners

By AAP Newswire

Liberal Senator Hollie Hughes. - AAP

A government senator has been told to monitor herself for coronavirus symptoms after attending a Sydney restaurant.

Hollie Hughes has shared an email from NSW Health confirming she was classified as a "casual contact" because she spent less than two hours at Thai Rock.

A diner and staff member at the Potts Point restaurant have tested positive.

Anyone who spent more than two hours at the restaurant between July 15 and 25 must get tested and self-isolate for two weeks, regardless of symptoms.

But so-called casual contacts - who were there for under two hours - have been told to monitor for symptoms.

One of the prime minister's senior advisers went into self-quarantine this week after being linked to a coronavirus infection at another Potts Point restaurant.

Nico Louw has since tested negative but is continuing to self-isolate.

Mr Louw was a "close contact" of a confirmed coronavirus case who attended The Apollo on July 25.

A handful of federal politicians have contracted the virus, including Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton, who tested positive earlier this year after visiting the US.

