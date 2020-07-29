National

NSW to cut land tax to boost build-to-rent

By AAP Newswire

The NSW government is expected to halve land tax payments for build-to-rent housing project developers as part of a bid to give tenants greater certainty.

"Build-to-rent is popular overseas, but still in its infancy in Australia, and we want to remove the barrier and allow this segment of the market to grow," Treasurer Dominic Perrottet told the Sydney Morning Herald.

The land tax cut legislation, which will last for 20 years, is expected to be introduced into NSW parliament on Wednesday.

