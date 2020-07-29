National

Infected people visited Sydney yacht club

By AAP Newswire

A COVID-19 testing clinic. - AAP

Two more pop-up COVID-19 testing clinics have been set in Sydney's east as NSW health authorities continue to monitor another potential infection hotspot.

A clinic opened up in Surry Hills on Tuesday and another will open from noon on Wednesday in Rushcutters Bay Park, down the road from the high-density Potts Point where three people tested positive earlier this week.

The three cases - two diners and one staffer - are linked to two restaurants in the area, Thai Rock Potts Point and The Apollo.

A number of other restaurants in the suburb have voluntarily shut down as they wait to see what happens next.

The two diners also visited Cruising Yacht Club Australia in Rushcutters Bay on July 23, 24 and 26.

The prestigious member-only club, which is the home of the Sydney-Hobart annual sailing race, has now closed for deep cleaning.

"The two cases dined at both the Thai Rock Potts Point restaurant and The Apollo restaurant and NSW Health now believes this links the two outbreaks," authorities said.

"With the growing number of cases in the area, NSW Health is again asking all people who live in or have visited the Potts Point area in the past two weeks to get tested if they have any symptoms of COVID-19 at all."

The state recorded 14 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, including one person in hotel quarantine.

Another six are linked to a funeral in Sydney's southwest and four to Thai Rock - the sister restaurant of the Potts Point venue- in Wetherill Park.

NSW Health continues to urge people who went to Mounties club in Mount Pritchard in Sydney's south-west on July 23, 24 and 25, and the nearby Pritchard's Hotel on July 23, to isolate for 14 days and get tested after a person who went to both venues tested positive to COVID-19.

There are now eight coronavirus testing clinics in Sydney's east.

