COVID clinics pop-up amid outbreak fears

A number of new pop-up COVID-19 testing clinics have been set up as the number of confirmed virus cases in Sydney continues to rise.

A new clinic opened up in Surry Hills on Tuesday with another opening from noon on Wednesday in Rushcutters Bay Park as the Potts Point virus cluster grows.

Three new cases were linked to the area on Tuesday through the Thai Rock Potts Point restaurant and The Apollo restaurant.

Two of the cases dined at both restaurants subsequently, and NSW Health now believes this links the two outbreaks.

The two people also visited the Cruising Yacht Club Australia in Rushcutters Bay on July 23, 24 and 26. The yacht club has closed for deep cleaning.

The third new case is a staff member of The Apollo.

"With the growing number of cases in the area, NSW Health is again asking all people who live in or have visited the Potts Point area in the past two weeks to get tested if they have any symptoms of COVID-19 at all, even the mildest of symptoms such as a runny nose or scratchy throat," a NSW Health statement said on Tuesday.

Some 14 new COVID-19 cases were announced on Tuesday, with just one from hotel quarantine.

Six are linked to a funeral in Sydney's southwest and another four to Thai Rock in Wetherill Park.

NSW Health has also urged staff and patrons who went to Mounties club in Mount Pritchard on July 23, 24 and 25 and the nearby Pritchard's Hotel on July 23 to isolate for 14 days and get tested if ill. It comes after a patron who attended while infectious tested positive to COVID-19.