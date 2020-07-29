Vic records 295 COVID cases, nine deaths

Victoria has recorded 295 more coronavirus cases and another nine deaths.

Premier Daniel Andrews on Wednesday said the new deaths were two people in their 90s, five in their 80s, one in their 70s and another aged in their 60s.

Seven of the nine are linked to private aged care facilities.

The deaths take the state's toll to 92 and the national figure to 176.

Following state and federal intervention into the besieged sector this week, patients have started being transferred from the virus-plagued homes.

So far 80 residents have been transferred out of St Basil's Homes for the Aged in Fawkner, 80 residents transferred from Epping Gardens and Kirkbrae Presbyterian Homes in Kilsyth has had 34 residents transferred.

Mr Andrews said nurses from hospitals had also been deployed to short-staffed nursing homes, with 400 shifts already filled.

The premier reiterated the government's ongoing message that Victorians must stay home if they are at all unwell.

"If you are sick, you cannot go to work. If you are sick you cannot go to the shops," he told reporters.

"If you are sick there's only one thing to do and that is to get tested and to get tested quickly, and then to stay at home."

Mr Andrews said there were 804 active cases in aged care and 502 in healthcare workers.