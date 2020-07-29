Battle to contain virus in Vic aged care

Hospital staff and Australian Defence Force medics are being sent into Victoria's coronavirus-stricken aged care facilities after the death of another four residents.

Four of the state's six deaths on Tuesday were linked to outbreaks in aged care, bringing the state's toll from the virus to 83 and the national toll to 167.

There are now 4775 active COVID-19 cases across Victoria, with 769 of those are linked to aged care homes and 414 among health workers.

Premier Daniel Andrews on Tuesday announced elective surgeries would be suspended in metropolitan Melbourne, except for category one and the most urgent category two procedures.

He said the move would free up hospital beds to treat residents and allow health workers to go into aged care homes, as some face staff shortages due to outbreaks.

"It's about having staff who are able to provide care and support to the most vulnerable residents in and coming out of private sector aged care," Mr Andrews said, noting resident transfers would be assessed on a case-by-case basis.

The premier said he would not want in his mother in some of the federally regulated homes, prompting an emotional defence of carers and nurses from federal Health Minister Greg Hunt.

"They are wonderful human beings and I will not hear a word against them," he said.

Outbreaks at meatworks across Melbourne have also increased, with 99 cases linked to Somerville Meats Retail Services in Tottenham and 89 associated with Bertocchi Smallgoods in Thomastown.

Health Minister Jenny Mikakos said there was some good news regarding an outbreak at the Royal Children's Hospital neonatal intensive care unit, where a baby, two parents and a health care worker tested positive on Monday.

She said all other babies in the unit had tested negative.

"That is very good news, very positive news that I wanted to share with the community because I know that this particular incident is one that would have caused a great deal of distress to many," Ms Mikakos said.