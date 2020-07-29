National

PM plays down aged care rift with Victoria

By AAP Newswire

esident taken from Epping Gardens Aged Care Facility in Melbourne. - AAP

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has doused suggestions of rising tensions with the Victorian government over the state's aged care coronavirus crisis.

Fractures emerged on Tuesday after senior federal ministers rebuked Premier Daniel Andrews for declaring he wouldn't want his mother to be in some affected private nursing homes.

Mr Morrison insisted reports of a breakdown in relations were exaggerated as he talked up a unified approach to the deepening crisis.

"The premier and I enjoy a very good working relationship," he told reporters in Canberra on Wednesday.

"We enjoy a high level of respect for each other and the responsibilities we each have."

Since July 6, Melbourne aged care facilities have been linked to 39 coronavirus deaths that have driven the national toll to 167.

There are 769 active cases linked to the sector among residents and staff, making it almost certain more people will die.

While the federal government regulates the private aged care sector, Victoria is sending registered nurses to address workforce shortages.

Australian Defence Force nurses have also been used to work shifts after regular staff were forced to self-isolate.

Victoria has paused elective surgeries, except category one and the most urgent category two procedures, to free up hospital beds for sick nursing home residents.

Health Department secretary Brendan Murphy, who is the former chief health officer, said he first flagged the issue two weeks ago.

He said he made a formal request on Sunday, two days before the Victorian government announced changes to elective surgery.

"I did say this has become really crucial. I did make a really formal request," Professor Murphy said.

"It's a bit of a storm in a teacup. They had a cabinet meeting and they made a decision - that's the most important thing."

The first of five Australian Medical Assistance Teams will arrive in Melbourne on Thursday.

Queensland is blocking people from Sydney entering the state after two infected teenagers who had been in Victoria dodged quarantine by going through NSW.

"It is very sensible that we limit people out of outbreak zones and I support that strongly," Mr Morrison said.

Victoria recorded 384 new cases on Tuesday, down from a record high of 532 one day earlier.

